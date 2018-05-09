Host Mattermost on your own infrastructure »

Team collaboration built for developers

Finally, an open source platform that’s secure, flexible, and integrated with the tools you love.

Teams that ship fast trust Mattermost

We help technical teams unite their people, tools, and processes

Plan

Plan and share company OKRs, discuss roadmaps, and organize daily project management.

Code

Document, execute, and iterate on development workflows with key tool integrations.

Build

Centralize visibility and control across all builds with flexible integrations.

Test

Coordinate triage and testing with toolchain integrations, runbooks, and messaging channels.

Release

Manage code, documentation, testing, marketing with side-by-side checklists and chat.

Deploy

Deploy confidently with configurable process runbooks and custom notifications.

Operate

Triage tasks and manage teams with clear and accessible resources, communication, and processes.

Monitor

Monitor software in production with integrations from your APM/NPM and on-call systems.

Integrate and extend across your entire toolchain

Designed for the way developers work

Team collaboration and technical workflows

Work together more effectively features that transform your messaging workspace into a collaborative CLI.

Visibility into your progress on any task

Keep everyone on the same page whether you are planning sprints or managing production incidents.

Flexible process orchestration

Define and execute workflows to deliver results faster with fewer mistakes.

Communication that fits your flow

Seamlessly switch from chat to audio calls and screenshare without switching tools.

A single place where your work just works

Bring team communication, project management, and workflow orchestration into one unified location.

Protecting your data is our #1 priority

  • Built-in identity and access controls
  • Granular admin controls
  • Full control over your data
  • Advanced compliance auditing & reporting
  • Flexible on-prem and secure cloud deployment
  • Designed for enterprise scalability

 

Tools that adapt to the way you work — not the other way around.

Mattermost is open source and yours to customize. Leverage robust integrations from our community or build your own with our App Framework, Plugins, and open APIs.

34,000+ GitHub™ Stars
30,000+ Community Contributions
4,000+ Contributors

